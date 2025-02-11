Commodity Market Trends: A Snapshot

The latest market data reveals fluctuating commodity prices across major Indian regions. Metals like copper and brass have shown varied prices, indicating market volatility. Copper cable scrap stands at Rs. 817 per kg, while brass utensil scrap is priced at Rs. 540 per kg. Aluminum categories also present a range of prices.

In agricultural commodities, sugar and pepper prices show diverse rates. The S-30 sugar price ranges from Rs. 3912 to Rs. 3982, with M-30 sugar slightly higher. Pepper rates vary between Rs. 675 and Rs. 750. This price variability indicates a dynamic market influenced by supply and demand factors.

Coconut oil prices, notably from regions like Cochin and Mumbai, also reflect disparities. Cochin's coconut oil market remains undisclosed, whereas Mumbai's price stands at Rs. 2850 T.P. These fluctuations are vital for stakeholders in the agro-forestry and commodity trading sectors.

