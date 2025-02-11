Left Menu

Commodity Market Trends: A Snapshot

The content provides the current market rates for various metals and agricultural products like copper, brass, aluminum, sugar, and pepper. Prices are specified per kilogram, inclusive of GST for metals, and different varieties for agricultural items, highlighting trends in major Indian markets like Mumbai and Cochin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:31 IST
Commodity Market Trends: A Snapshot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest market data reveals fluctuating commodity prices across major Indian regions. Metals like copper and brass have shown varied prices, indicating market volatility. Copper cable scrap stands at Rs. 817 per kg, while brass utensil scrap is priced at Rs. 540 per kg. Aluminum categories also present a range of prices.

In agricultural commodities, sugar and pepper prices show diverse rates. The S-30 sugar price ranges from Rs. 3912 to Rs. 3982, with M-30 sugar slightly higher. Pepper rates vary between Rs. 675 and Rs. 750. This price variability indicates a dynamic market influenced by supply and demand factors.

Coconut oil prices, notably from regions like Cochin and Mumbai, also reflect disparities. Cochin's coconut oil market remains undisclosed, whereas Mumbai's price stands at Rs. 2850 T.P. These fluctuations are vital for stakeholders in the agro-forestry and commodity trading sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025