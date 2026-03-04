Tension Rises as Cuba Charges Six with Terrorism in Naval Conflict

Cuban authorities have taken a firm stance by charging six individuals with terrorism following a deadly maritime clash that resulted in four fatalities and six injuries. The contentious incident on a speedboat last week has intensified the already strained relations between the United States and Cuba.

The clash, which saw Cuban forces engage in gunfire with a boat allegedly carrying exiles from the United States, has led to heightened tensions. The Cuban Interior Ministry claimed the exiles intended to create chaos and target military units, sparking international discourse.

Prosecutors revealed that the accused faced multiple charges, with possible severe penalties including long prison terms and even the death penalty. Reports also highlight skepticism from U.S. officials, calling for thorough investigations to ascertain the true nature of the events.