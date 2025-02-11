Tragedy at Sea: The Perils of Migration Routes

A tragic incident off the coast of Libya has drawn attention to the perils faced by migrants attempting to reach Europe. This past weekend, a boat sank at Marsa Dela port, killing or leading to the disappearance of dozens of migrants.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has voiced his sorrow over the tragedy, emphasizing the need for swift identification and assistance for the affected, particularly the estimated 65 Pakistanis on board. He has called for decisive action against human trafficking networks.

The incident underscores ongoing human smuggling issues, as hundreds of Pakistanis die in similar attempts annually. Libya remains a key transit hub for those fleeing instability in Africa and the Middle East, seeking better opportunities in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)