Randhawa Predicts AAP Discord Post-Election, Mid-Term Polls Loom in Punjab

Congress MP Randhawa criticizes AAP's meeting post-defeat, predicting a party split and potential mid-term elections in Punjab. He highlights Punjab's unrest over terrorism and gangsterism, criticizing the claim of poisoned Yamuna water and Operation Lotus. Randhawa questions Kejriwal's strategic decision to meet MLAs outside Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:03 IST
Congress' Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday expressed skepticism over AAP's meeting led by national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party MLAs, interpreting it as a sign of impending disunity. Randhawa suggests that the swift assembly after the recent electoral drubbing indicates a potential collapse of the party.

Addressing concerns about Punjab's precarious situation, Randhawa noted issues of gangsterism and terrorism, and lambasted claims about the toxic state of Yamuna's water. He criticized Punjab's CM for lacking resolve against Khalistan, emphasizing the failure to address supposed corruption through filed complaints.

Randhawa further speculated that Kejriwal's strategic meetup with Punjab MLAs could have occurred locally with less fanfare, mocking its irony and questioning its necessity post the Delhi elections setback. Speculations of mid-term elections in Punjab come amidst these strategic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

