Empowering Women: The Expansion of Nari Adalat and Government Initiatives

The government is expanding the Nari Adalat programme, currently piloted in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, to address minor disputes for women at the local level. The Union Budget 2025-26 features significant gender-focused allocations, empowering women and fostering entrepreneurship. The Suposhit Panchayat scheme aims to improve nutrition and health indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:14 IST
The government is set to expand the Nari Adalat programme, which addresses minor disputes for women through negotiation and mediation. This initiative, currently piloted in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, aims to include more states and Union territories by the financial year 2025-26, according to Annapurna Devi, Union Women and Child Development Minister.

In a move demonstrating its commitment to gender equality, the Union Budget 2025-26 reveals an increase in gender-focused allocations. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the gender budget now makes up 8.86 percent of the total budget. The Ministry of Women and Child Development, investing heavily in women empowerment, received a record allocation of Rs 4.49 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, initiatives like the Suposhit Panchayat scheme and the 7th Poshan Pakhwada are underscoring the government's dedication to improving nutrition and health. The Suposhit scheme aims to award gram panchayats excelling in boosting grassroots nutrition, reflecting the ongoing pursuit of women-led development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

