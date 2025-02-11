Left Menu

UGC Revamps Journal Evaluation: New Guidelines Unveiled

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revamped its journal evaluation system, discontinuing its existing UGC-CARE listing. Instead, it proposes suggestive parameters for selecting peer-reviewed journals, focusing on ethical practices and impact. Institutions now hold the responsibility, promoting flexibility and addressing previous criticisms regarding centralization and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:56 IST
UGC Revamps Journal Evaluation: New Guidelines Unveiled
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Tuesday that it is ending the UGC-CARE journal listing after its 584th meeting held on October 3, 2024. The move comes amid criticisms of the system, which faced backlash over issues of over-centralization, lack of transparency, and inclusion of predatory journals.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar explained that researchers and academicians had long-debated problems in the decision-making process, including inefficiencies in vetting and exclusion of respected Indian-language journals. The new approach empowers Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) with journal evaluation responsibilities tailored to their unique academic environments.

This decentralization allows educational institutions to develop evaluation criteria based on suggested parameters. With the responsibility to identify credible journals, HEIs mitigate risks by establishing robust mechanisms aligned with academic norms. Suggestions for these models are public and open for feedback until February 25, 2025, offering flexibility in combating the proliferation of dubious journals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025