UGC Revamps Journal Evaluation: New Guidelines Unveiled

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Tuesday that it is ending the UGC-CARE journal listing after its 584th meeting held on October 3, 2024. The move comes amid criticisms of the system, which faced backlash over issues of over-centralization, lack of transparency, and inclusion of predatory journals.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar explained that researchers and academicians had long-debated problems in the decision-making process, including inefficiencies in vetting and exclusion of respected Indian-language journals. The new approach empowers Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) with journal evaluation responsibilities tailored to their unique academic environments.

This decentralization allows educational institutions to develop evaluation criteria based on suggested parameters. With the responsibility to identify credible journals, HEIs mitigate risks by establishing robust mechanisms aligned with academic norms. Suggestions for these models are public and open for feedback until February 25, 2025, offering flexibility in combating the proliferation of dubious journals.

