Left Menu

Thane Civic Polls: Shiv Sena Challenges BJP’s 'Namo' Strategy

Shiv Sena leader Rajan Vichare criticizes BJP's lack of local representation for the upcoming Thane civic polls, emphasizing that Thane's voters are aligned with the Thackeray brand. Vichare accuses BJP of using 'Namo' banners to mislead the public instead of promoting developmental achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:51 IST
Thane Civic Polls: Shiv Sena Challenges BJP’s 'Namo' Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing political battle in Thane has taken a sharp turn as Shiv Sena leader Rajan Vichare has criticized the BJP for what he terms an absence of local representation. In anticipation of the January 15 civic polls, the BJP has displayed 'Namo Bharat, Namo Thane' posters, prompting Vichare to question this strategy.

Vichare, while addressing the press, asserted that Thane remains a Shiv Sena bastion, rooted deeply in the ideologies of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. He expressed skepticism over BJP's tactic, stating, 'The BJP remembers Thane only when polls are near'. He urged the BJP to showcase actual developmental work instead of leaning on 'Namo' slogans.

The Shiv Sena stalwart further highlighted that the Thane Municipal Corporation elections will pivot on the Thackeray legacy, implying that the electorate is well-informed and will make decisions accordingly. In a strategic move, he questioned the absence of Thackeray and Dighe in the BJP's campaign imagery, adding another layer to the political narrative in Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

 India
2
Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Historic Assam Site

Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Histo...

 India
3
Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate

Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate

 India
4
Tragic End: Teen's Life Cut Short by Gun Violence

Tragic End: Teen's Life Cut Short by Gun Violence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025