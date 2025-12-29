Thane Civic Polls: Shiv Sena Challenges BJP’s 'Namo' Strategy

The ongoing political battle in Thane has taken a sharp turn as Shiv Sena leader Rajan Vichare has criticized the BJP for what he terms an absence of local representation. In anticipation of the January 15 civic polls, the BJP has displayed 'Namo Bharat, Namo Thane' posters, prompting Vichare to question this strategy.

Vichare, while addressing the press, asserted that Thane remains a Shiv Sena bastion, rooted deeply in the ideologies of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. He expressed skepticism over BJP's tactic, stating, 'The BJP remembers Thane only when polls are near'. He urged the BJP to showcase actual developmental work instead of leaning on 'Namo' slogans.

The Shiv Sena stalwart further highlighted that the Thane Municipal Corporation elections will pivot on the Thackeray legacy, implying that the electorate is well-informed and will make decisions accordingly. In a strategic move, he questioned the absence of Thackeray and Dighe in the BJP's campaign imagery, adding another layer to the political narrative in Thane.

