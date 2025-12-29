India's Quick Commerce Revolution: The New Era of Retail

In a landmark year for India's retail space, quick commerce has emerged as a dominant force, reshaping consumer expectations and retail strategies alike. The convenience-driven model, offering sub-30-minute deliveries, is transforming the landscape with giants like Amazon and Flipkart expanding their spots in this lucrative arena.

Data from RedSeer Strategy Consultants indicates a dramatic rise, with quick commerce accounting for 33 million monthly users across over 150 cities. By 2030, it's expected to comprise 10% of branded retail sales, driven by rising incomes and a penchant for convenience among urban consumers.

The rapid growth spurt has not been without challenges. Regulatory scrutiny surrounding pricing practices and labor rights has intensified. Notable advances were made, however, with government recognition of gig workers, ensuring better welfare standards and mandatory employment benefits, paving the way for a more structured future.

(With inputs from agencies.)