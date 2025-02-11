Overcoming Barriers: Solar Park Development in India

Union Minister Shripad Naik addressed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, underscoring key obstacles in the development of solar parks in India, primarily large land acquisition.

Naik emphasized that as of December 31, 2024, eighteen solar parks have been established. The major issues, he pointed out, include securing expansive land areas and promptly developing transmission systems, both of which are crucial for these projects.

Efforts are ongoing to work with state governments and identify suitable government land, alongside collaborating with central and state transmission utilities to address these hurdles, according to Naik's statement in the Rajya Sabha.

