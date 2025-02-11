Outrage Over YouTuber's Remarks Ignites Legal and Industry Backlash

The controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has intensified as National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar criticized his use of "obscene language" on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. Rahatkar has urged the Information Technology Minister to establish guidelines to regulate content on social media platforms.

In response, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed dismay over the remarks and emphasized the need for respectful discourse online. Following the uproar, Mumbai Police visited Allahbadia's residence after a complaint was made against him and others involved in the show.

The incident has also prompted action from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which condemned Allahbadia's comments as "abhorrent". AICWA called for a complete ban on the show and urged industry professionals to cease collaboration with those associated with it. Allahbadia has since apologized, admitting his comments were inappropriate and requesting the removal of the offensive content from the episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)