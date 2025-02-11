Mukesh Ambani Joins Millions in Spiritual Maha Kumbh Pilgrimage

The illustrious Ambani family, headed by Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani, ventured to the historical Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj for a spiritual immersion. Together with family members spanning four generations, Ambani took the auspicious dip at the Triveni Sangam, aligning with countless believers drawn to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

The remarkable pilgrimage saw the Ambanis, alongside noted spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj, performing Ganga Puja. Further spiritual interactions were held with Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where the family extended their charitable spirit by distributing sweets and life jackets.

Under its 'We Care' initiative, Reliance Industries Limited provided significant logistical and welfare support to this colossal event through 'Teerth Yatri Seva', assisting millions in their divine journey. Provisions included nourishing meals, reliable healthcare, safe transport, and shelter. Current estimates show over 450 million devotees participating, underscoring the magnitude of this time-honored event which will continue to attract participants until its conclusion on Mahashivratri.

