India's Aerospace Achievements Shine at Aero India 2025

At the prestigious Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted India's advances in aerospace technology by taking to the skies in an indigenous jet aircraft. The HJT-36 'Yashas', made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), symbolizes India's growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Naidu shared his exhilarating experience on social media, emphasizing the significance of flying a jet made entirely in India. His flight in the HJT-36 'Yashas' serves as a testament to India's progress towards self-sufficiency in defense production, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Adding to the event's significance, Adani Defence & Aerospace, in cooperation with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), unveiled a Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System. This innovative product reflects India's dedication to strengthening its defense capabilities against evolving aerial threats.

