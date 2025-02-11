Left Menu

India's Aerospace Achievements Shine at Aero India 2025

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's sortie in the indigenous HJT-36 'Yashas' at Aero India 2025 underscores India's advancements in aerospace manufacturing. Meanwhile, Adani Defence & Aerospace, in partnership with DRDO, unveiled a cutting-edge anti-drone system, boosting India's defense capabilities against modern aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:01 IST
India's Aerospace Achievements Shine at Aero India 2025
Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/X/@@RamMNK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the prestigious Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted India's advances in aerospace technology by taking to the skies in an indigenous jet aircraft. The HJT-36 'Yashas', made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), symbolizes India's growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Naidu shared his exhilarating experience on social media, emphasizing the significance of flying a jet made entirely in India. His flight in the HJT-36 'Yashas' serves as a testament to India's progress towards self-sufficiency in defense production, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Adding to the event's significance, Adani Defence & Aerospace, in cooperation with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), unveiled a Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System. This innovative product reflects India's dedication to strengthening its defense capabilities against evolving aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025