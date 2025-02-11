Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives in Haveri District

In a tragic incident in the early hours of Tuesday, three people lost their lives following a collision between two motorcycles near Gudugur Cross in Ranebennur Taluk, Haveri district, local police reported.

Authorities confirmed that the accident involved two 23-year-old third-year BSc Agriculture students, who were en route to the Mylar fair in Vijayanagar district, and Sasikumara, a hotel employee from Hanumanamatti village. The crash occurred late at night, raising suspicions that poor visibility contributed to the fatal mishap. The impact was severe, killing all three riders instantly.

Upon receiving the report, a response team from the Ranebennur Rural police station arrived at the scene to initiate a probe. The victims' bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations, and a case has been registered as the investigation continues, officials said. Meanwhile, a separate accident occurred recently in Karnataka, where a truck collision resulted in one death at the Timlapura Toll Plaza near Hospet in Vijayanagara district.

(With inputs from agencies.)