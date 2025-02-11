Left Menu

National Peroxide Resolves Sebi Case Amid Disclosure Lapses

National Peroxide, a Wadia group firm, has settled a case with Sebi regarding alleged disclosure lapses by paying a settlement amount of Rs 9.4 lakh. The case was related to violations under the LODR rules and was settled after revising the settlement terms approved by Sebi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:43 IST
National Peroxide Resolves Sebi Case Amid Disclosure Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Peroxide Ltd, a Wadia group company, has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The issue concerned alleged disclosure lapses and was resolved by paying a settlement amount of Rs 9.4 lakh.

The proceedings were initiated following an application by National Peroxide in November, seeking to settle without acknowledging any fault. Sebi's adjudicating officer, Asha Shetty, has closed the adjudication proceedings against the firm.

The matter involved an alleged breach of the scheme arrangement under LODR guidelines. A show-cause notice had been issued due to delays in the listing and trading of shares well beyond the regulatory limits. The settlement was approved based on revised terms submitted by the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025