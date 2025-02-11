National Peroxide Resolves Sebi Case Amid Disclosure Lapses

National Peroxide Ltd, a Wadia group company, has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The issue concerned alleged disclosure lapses and was resolved by paying a settlement amount of Rs 9.4 lakh.

The proceedings were initiated following an application by National Peroxide in November, seeking to settle without acknowledging any fault. Sebi's adjudicating officer, Asha Shetty, has closed the adjudication proceedings against the firm.

The matter involved an alleged breach of the scheme arrangement under LODR guidelines. A show-cause notice had been issued due to delays in the listing and trading of shares well beyond the regulatory limits. The settlement was approved based on revised terms submitted by the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)