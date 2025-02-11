Abhay Mission Leads Flood Relief Efforts in Tripura

A flood relief and management program, orchestrated by Abhay Mission at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, aimed to assist the victims of Tripura's recent floods. In attendance was CM Manik Saha, stressing the importance of collective efforts in aiding those affected by this natural disaster.

According to West Tripura DM Vishal Kumar, the floods severely impacted the region's infrastructure and created widespread displacement. Kumar informed the media that assistance has been extended to around 700 affected individuals, with efforts including distribution of hygiene kits and essential household items.

In response to the floods that claimed 38 lives and affected around 17 lakh people, the state government established 889 relief camps. Eleven rivers breached danger levels, critically impacting Sepahijala, Gumati, and South Tripura districts, highlighting the urgent need for ongoing relief and rebuilding initiatives.

