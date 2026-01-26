Triumph at Rod Laver: Pegula Upsets Keys in an All-American Clash
Jessica Pegula defeated Madison Keys at the Australian Open, advancing to the quarterfinals. Pegula's strong serving and reduced unforced errors allowed her to maintain the upper hand. Despite Keys' previous victories, Pegula showcased her skills, marking her fourth appearance in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
- Country:
- Australia
In a riveting all-American showdown at the Australian Open, Jessica Pegula ousted reigning champion Madison Keys in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The sixth seed displayed exceptional skill at the Rod Laver Arena, reaching the quarterfinals with a brilliant performance marked by precision and tenacity.
Pegula surged ahead early, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in both sets, capitalizing on Keys' serving difficulties. Keys, who had previously bested Pegula in two out of three encounters, struggled to find her rhythm, eventually succumbing to a forehand hit into the net, which sealed her defeat.
Despite the loss, both competitors demonstrated remarkable sportsmanship. Pegula, reflecting on her victory, emphasized her focus on maintaining composure and strategic play. As she moves forward, it marks her fourth Australian Open quarterfinal appearance, continuing her Grand Slam pursuit.
ALSO READ
Thrilling Sports Updates: Tennis, NFL, NHL, NBA, and MMA Highlights
Zverev Marches On: Chasing a Grand Slam Dream
Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj awarded Padma Bhushan; cricketer Rohit Sharma, hockey player Savita Punia awarded Padma Shri: MHA.
Tennis Titans Triumph: Sabalenka, Alcaraz, and Gauff Storm Grand Slam Quarters
Tennis Titans Battle Heat and Nerves at Thrilling Australian Open