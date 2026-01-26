Mayawati Reiterates Bharat Ratna Demand for Kanshi Ram on Republic Day
On Republic Day, BSP president Mayawati asserted the need for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram while urging government accountability to the Constitution. She highlighted the importance of assessing democratic progress and congratulated Padma award recipients, reinforcing her party's commitment to Kanshi Ram's legacy.
Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati took the Republic Day occasion to advocate for the Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram, highlighting his contributions to the empowerment of marginalized communities. At the same time, she emphasized the need to evaluate government progress against Constitutional promises.
Mayawati extended warm Republic Day greetings to Indians worldwide, stressing that the day should be used to measure whether state and national governance align with constitutional principles. She questioned the improvements in citizens' living standards, calling for an 'honest evaluation' as a means to tackle pressing issues.
On social media, Mayawati congratulated recipients of the Padma awards, reinforcing her call to honor Kanshi Ram's legacy. She urged that his lifelong dedication to the 'Bahujan Samaj' be recognized with the nation's highest civilian honor without delay.
