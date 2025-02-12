Left Menu

U.S. Seeks Access to Ukraine's Treasures Amid Diplomatic Visit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to visit Ukraine, marking the first cabinet-level visit of Trump's administration. The aim is to discuss American access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals and energy resources amid efforts to support Ukraine against Russia.

Updated: 12-02-2025 00:20 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Ukraine this week, announced former President Donald Trump via social media. This mission is crucial as it seeks to bolster American access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals and energy resources.

Bessent's visit represents the first cabinet-level involvement from Trump's administration in Ukraine, signaling intense interest in securing valuable resources. Discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are likely to center around a pact offering rare earths to the U.S. in return for continued support against Russian aggression.

Prominent American officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, will also engage in European dialogues to push for increased U.S. weapon sales to Ukraine, ahead of any peace discussions with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

