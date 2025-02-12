Left Menu

Ukraine Bolsters Energy Security with Nuclear Reactors Purchase

Ukraine's parliament has approved the acquisition of two Soviet-designed nuclear reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi power plant. This move aims to compensate for energy shortages caused by the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia plant. This decision is part of President Zelenskiy's strategy to enhance Ukraine's energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:24 IST
Ukraine Bolsters Energy Security with Nuclear Reactors Purchase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's parliament has passed a pivotal law permitting the country's nuclear power operator to purchase two Soviet-designed nuclear reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi power plant. This legislative move follows the disruption caused by the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia plant by Russian forces, which has significantly impacted Ukraine's energy capabilities.

Despite objections over transparency and concerns about compromising with Russian equipment, lawmakers deemed this acquisition crucial for bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the approval as a critical advancement toward securing Ukraine's power supply, emphasizing the new reactors' potential to alleviate winter energy shortages.

This development also positions Ukraine strategically in future energy and economic projects, including collaborations with international partners like the U.S., as mentioned by Zelenskiy. With nuclear power constituting a significant portion of Ukraine's energy mix, the move underscores the country's commitment to maintaining its sovereignty and energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025