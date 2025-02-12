Ukraine Bolsters Energy Security with Nuclear Reactors Purchase

Ukraine's parliament has passed a pivotal law permitting the country's nuclear power operator to purchase two Soviet-designed nuclear reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi power plant. This legislative move follows the disruption caused by the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia plant by Russian forces, which has significantly impacted Ukraine's energy capabilities.

Despite objections over transparency and concerns about compromising with Russian equipment, lawmakers deemed this acquisition crucial for bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the approval as a critical advancement toward securing Ukraine's power supply, emphasizing the new reactors' potential to alleviate winter energy shortages.

This development also positions Ukraine strategically in future energy and economic projects, including collaborations with international partners like the U.S., as mentioned by Zelenskiy. With nuclear power constituting a significant portion of Ukraine's energy mix, the move underscores the country's commitment to maintaining its sovereignty and energy independence.

