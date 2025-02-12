Market Tensions Rise Amid New Tariff Announcements

Global stock indices remained largely unchanged as investors responded to President Trump's tariff increases on steel and aluminum imports. While tariffs rose to 25%, discussions included potential exemptions for Australia as part of negotiation strategies.

Significant international backlash ensued, with the European Union pledging retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained a composed stance on interest rates, urging investors to disregard immediate market fluctuations.

Increased consumer prices and evolving trade conditions continue influencing market dynamics, with U.S. crude and Brent oil prices climbing. The financial landscape remains tense as global economies adjust to these developments.

