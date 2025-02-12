Left Menu

Market Tensions Rise Amid New Tariff Announcements

Global markets showed mixed reactions to President Trump's latest tariff measures, as U.S. Treasury yields climbed and major stock indices fluctuated. Tariff exemptions and potential negotiations were discussed amidst international condemnation. Investors focus on Federal Reserve's steady interest rate policy and upcoming economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 01:16 IST
Global stock indices remained largely unchanged as investors responded to President Trump's tariff increases on steel and aluminum imports. While tariffs rose to 25%, discussions included potential exemptions for Australia as part of negotiation strategies.

Significant international backlash ensued, with the European Union pledging retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained a composed stance on interest rates, urging investors to disregard immediate market fluctuations.

Increased consumer prices and evolving trade conditions continue influencing market dynamics, with U.S. crude and Brent oil prices climbing. The financial landscape remains tense as global economies adjust to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

