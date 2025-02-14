Left Menu

Crisis Illuminated: Cuba's Power Plight Amidst Blackouts

Cuba faces severe power blackouts due to failing oil-fired power plants and dwindling fuel imports. The government closed schools and non-essential work amid a grid crisis worsened by US sanctions. Islanders endure prolonged outages and shortages, prompting further emigration.

Cuba's electrical grid teetered on the brink of collapse this week, forcing the government to shut down schools and non-essential workplaces as blackouts spread across the country.

The failure of a major power plant left only six of 15 oil-fired power facilities operational, compounded by a severe fuel shortage hindering backup generators. This crisis echoes last year's island-wide blackouts that prompted unrest among the populace.

The diminishing oil imports from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico have exacerbated the situation for the aging infrastructure. Residents, especially in Havana, face hours-long power cuts, while countryside towns endure nearly daily outages. The Cuban government points to US sanctions as a critical obstacle in restoring reliable power, amid growing public frustration.

