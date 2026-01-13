Left Menu

FIEO Confident: US Sanctions on Iran Pose No Threat to Indian Trade

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) states that US President Trump's 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran will not impact India. Indian trade with Iran, primarily in humanitarian goods, such as food and pharmaceuticals, remains compliant with US sanctions, ensuring minimal disruption.

Updated: 13-01-2026 16:26 IST
FIEO Confident: US Sanctions on Iran Pose No Threat to Indian Trade
  • Country:
  • India

In light of US President Donald Trump's recent imposition of a 25% tariff on countries conducting trade with Iran, India remains unaffected, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The measure, aimed at pressuring Tehran's trade partners, is unlikely to disturb India's economic ties with Iran, as Indian companies adhere to OFAC regulations and engage in permitted humanitarian trade, predominantly in food and pharmaceuticals.

FIEO reassures that India's primary exports to Iran, including cereals and pharmaceuticals, fall under exceptions to US sanctions, asserting that the new tariff will not adversely affect Indian trade. Meanwhile, the joint development of the Chabahar port continues to be a focal point of India-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

