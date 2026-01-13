FIEO Confident: US Sanctions on Iran Pose No Threat to Indian Trade

In light of US President Donald Trump's recent imposition of a 25% tariff on countries conducting trade with Iran, India remains unaffected, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The measure, aimed at pressuring Tehran's trade partners, is unlikely to disturb India's economic ties with Iran, as Indian companies adhere to OFAC regulations and engage in permitted humanitarian trade, predominantly in food and pharmaceuticals.

FIEO reassures that India's primary exports to Iran, including cereals and pharmaceuticals, fall under exceptions to US sanctions, asserting that the new tariff will not adversely affect Indian trade. Meanwhile, the joint development of the Chabahar port continues to be a focal point of India-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)