US Sanctions Ignite Trade Tensions: Russia Remains Unfazed

The US has imposed a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran, but Russia remains unaffected due to minimal trade with the US. The tariffs mainly target major Iranian trading partners, such as China, India, and the UAE, sparking potential trade tensions, particularly between the US and China.

Updated: 13-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The United States' recent imposition of a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran will bypass Russia, largely due to Moscow's limited trade with Washington, according to a prominent Russian economist.

President Donald Trump announced the tariffs, set to impact Tehran's main trading allies like China and India, amidst rising trade disputes.

Dr. Boris Kopeikin, Chief Economist at the P A Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics, emphasized the negligible effect on Russia and anticipated a new wave of tensions with China, a significant Iranian partner.

DevShots

