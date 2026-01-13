The United States' recent imposition of a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran will bypass Russia, largely due to Moscow's limited trade with Washington, according to a prominent Russian economist.

President Donald Trump announced the tariffs, set to impact Tehran's main trading allies like China and India, amidst rising trade disputes.

Dr. Boris Kopeikin, Chief Economist at the P A Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics, emphasized the negligible effect on Russia and anticipated a new wave of tensions with China, a significant Iranian partner.