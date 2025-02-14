Left Menu

Empowering Divyangjan: The 24th Divya Kala Mela in Jammu

The 24th Divya Kala Mela in Jammu showcases talents of persons with disabilities. Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Virendra Kumar, this 11-day event celebrates inclusivity with entrepreneurship opportunities, cultural performances, and exhibitions. The fair aims to foster self-reliance and economic independence for Divyangjan across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:22 IST
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar inaugurated 'Divya Kala Mela 2025' at Gulshan Ground, Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 24th Divya Kala Mela launched with grandeur on Friday at Jammu's Gulshan Ground, inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, alongside Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar.

Organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the 11-day mela aims to empower Divyangjan by offering them a national platform for their entrepreneurial and artistic talents.

In his address, Sinha stressed the indispensable contribution of persons with disabilities to a self-reliant India, while Kumar praised Prime Minister Modi's redefinition of disability through the term 'Divyangjan' to emphasize their strengths.

Kumar outlined reforms such as expanding recognized disabilities and increasing job reservation quotas and educational opportunities for Divyangjan, while IRCON's CSR program provided motorized tricycles to 14 beneficiaries. Loans totaling Rs 3.5 crore were also approved, demonstrating economic empowerment initiatives.

The mela will feature a Job Fair and cultural program, 'Divya Kala Shakti,' while showcasing the craftsmanship of artisans and entrepreneurs with disabilities from 20 states.

Joint Secretary Rajiv Sharma noted the event's success, with 23 fairs nationwide since 2022, enhancing economic opportunities for Divyangjan. Visitors can explore cultural performances and diverse Indian cuisines.

The fair will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, combining social empowerment, cultural immersion, and economic upliftment for persons with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

