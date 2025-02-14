Left Menu

Peru's Central Bank Forecasts Steady Economic Growth

Peru's central bank predicts continued economic growth without inflation pressure, according to chief economist Adrian Armas. His remarks followed the central bank's decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 4.75%.

Updated: 14-02-2025 22:56 IST
  • Peru

Peru's central bank is optimistic about the local economy's growth prospects, according to a statement from chief economist Adrian Armas. Speaking during a conference call on Friday, Armas expressed confidence that the economy would continue its upward trajectory without the pressures of rising inflation.

His comments came shortly after the central bank announced its decision to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.75%.

Armas's outlook suggests a cautious yet positive approach to managing economic growth amid fluctuating global economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

