Peru's Central Bank Forecasts Steady Economic Growth

Peru's central bank is optimistic about the local economy's growth prospects, according to a statement from chief economist Adrian Armas. Speaking during a conference call on Friday, Armas expressed confidence that the economy would continue its upward trajectory without the pressures of rising inflation.

His comments came shortly after the central bank announced its decision to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.75%.

Armas's outlook suggests a cautious yet positive approach to managing economic growth amid fluctuating global economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)