Vice President Dhankhar Calls for Reflection on Democracy's Foundations and Institutional Integrity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, articulated serious concerns regarding the current state of India's institutions and democratic framework.

In his address to faculty and students, Dhankhar touched upon the ongoing debate over the basic structure doctrine, critiquing the inclination to question foundational principles while disregarding more profound structural challenges. He asserted, "The basic structure doctrine debate reflects our institutional tendency to question foundations while ignoring structural cracks."

Dhankhar further lamented the perceived decline in standards established by the Constituent Assembly, questioning how disturbances in legislative chambers could persist if public representatives were mindful of their constitutional duties. He cautioned against partisan interests overshadowing national concerns and described the potential derailment of parliamentary institutions as a grave danger to democracy, urging for a collective commitment to uphold their sanctity.

