Uttarakhand's Transition to Smart Meters Promises Enhanced Consumer Experience

Uttarakhand is set to replace old electricity meters with smart meters in over 15 lakh households. This initiative aims to reduce billing complaints, providing consumers detailed consumption data via a mobile app. Smart meters come with multiple payment options, ensuring smooth electricity management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:59 IST
  • India

Uttarakhand is embarking on a major technological upgrade, replacing old electricity meters with smart meters across more than 1.5 million households. This initiative, announced by Principal Secretary (Energy) R Meenakshi Sundaram, is expected to significantly curb consumer grievances related to billing and meter readings.

The smart meters will deliver real-time consumption data to consumers through a dedicated mobile application, enabling users to manage their electricity usage more efficiently. Additionally, consumers will benefit from various payment options and instant notifications of power faults or supply disruptions.

This nationwide program, backed by the Government of India, doesn't charge an installation fee for the new meters. Consumers opting for prepaid services can enjoy a discount on electricity rates. Furthermore, the campaign to install these meters will prioritize the homes of ministers, MLAs, and officers, as directed by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

