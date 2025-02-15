Uttarakhand's Transition to Smart Meters Promises Enhanced Consumer Experience

Uttarakhand is embarking on a major technological upgrade, replacing old electricity meters with smart meters across more than 1.5 million households. This initiative, announced by Principal Secretary (Energy) R Meenakshi Sundaram, is expected to significantly curb consumer grievances related to billing and meter readings.

The smart meters will deliver real-time consumption data to consumers through a dedicated mobile application, enabling users to manage their electricity usage more efficiently. Additionally, consumers will benefit from various payment options and instant notifications of power faults or supply disruptions.

This nationwide program, backed by the Government of India, doesn't charge an installation fee for the new meters. Consumers opting for prepaid services can enjoy a discount on electricity rates. Furthermore, the campaign to install these meters will prioritize the homes of ministers, MLAs, and officers, as directed by the Chief Minister.

