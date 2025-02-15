Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path to a Developed India by 2047

In a significant declaration, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the 2025-26 Union Budget is a crucial step towards India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, Rijiju mentioned targeted proposals for the middle class, impoverished sectors, farmers, women, and children.

The Union Minister stressed the importance of the budget in fostering national growth, highlighting advanced infrastructure initiatives and substantial tax relief for the salaried class. He stated, "The foundation for developed India has been set with this budget, offering unprecedented relief to our hardworking citizens."

Rijiju, addressing stakeholders from the tourism industry, reinforced that Jammu and Kashmir is now peaceful, enabling constructive economic discourse. He also pointed out the budget's provisions for increased household savings, underscoring the government's commitment to economic stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)