Vice President Dhankhar Honors Heritage and Future at Vaishno Devi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple and presided over a convocation ceremony at the university. He and his wife planted saplings in memory of their mothers. Jammu and Kashmir's CM, Omar Abdullah, encouraged graduates to be ethical leaders amidst global challenges.

Updated: 15-02-2025 19:55 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Honors Heritage and Future at Vaishno Devi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha, made a significant visit to the sacred Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra for prayers. This visit was part of a broader agenda, as Vice President Dhankhar subsequently presided over the convocation ceremony, where he awarded the institute's meritorious students.

The Vice President and his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, paid tribute to their late mothers, Kesari Devi and Bhagwati Devi, by planting saplings at the premises of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. During the 10th Convocation Ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the graduates, emphasizing the rapidly evolving global landscape driven by artificial intelligence, climate change, and competition.

Chief Minister Abdullah highlighted the need for ethical and compassionate leadership across India and the world. He called on graduates to use their education to overcome challenges and contribute positively to society, stressing that degrees hold the power to drive change in an increasingly complex world.

