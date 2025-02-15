Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Gurpreet Sekhon Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case

The Punjab Police have apprehended four members of the Gurpreet Sekhon Gang involved in the murder of Overseer Singh. These arrests are part of efforts by the Anti-Gangster Task Force to dismantle criminal networks linked to the arrested individuals, who have a history of criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:22 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Gurpreet Sekhon Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case
One pistol 32 bore along with 6 live cartridges were also recovered, (Pic/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested four associates of the Gurpreet Sekhon Gang for their role in the murder of Overseer Singh, also known as Satinder Singh or Satti. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with six cartridges from the suspects, as stated by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Lovejeet Sharma alias Lavi, Vinod Kumar alias Skill Sharma, and Gagandeep Singh, hail from different villages in Bathinda. The police also confiscated their vehicle and weapons, according to an official statement by Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department.

Overseer Singh, a known criminal figure in Bhai Rupa, Bathinda, was shot dead in a personal feud. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are linked to multiple criminal cases including murder and arms-related offenses. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban indicated ongoing efforts to trace other involved individuals, with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025