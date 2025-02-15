Punjab Police Crack Down on Gurpreet Sekhon Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested four associates of the Gurpreet Sekhon Gang for their role in the murder of Overseer Singh, also known as Satinder Singh or Satti. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with six cartridges from the suspects, as stated by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Lovejeet Sharma alias Lavi, Vinod Kumar alias Skill Sharma, and Gagandeep Singh, hail from different villages in Bathinda. The police also confiscated their vehicle and weapons, according to an official statement by Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department.

Overseer Singh, a known criminal figure in Bhai Rupa, Bathinda, was shot dead in a personal feud. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are linked to multiple criminal cases including murder and arms-related offenses. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban indicated ongoing efforts to trace other involved individuals, with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)