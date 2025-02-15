Left Menu

Ujjain Hosts United Consciousness Conclave 2025: A Hub for Global Peace Dialogues

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted India's global cultural promotion under PM Modi at the United Consciousness Conclave-2025. The event focuses on peace, harmony, and spiritual consciousness with scholars from 21 countries, fostering dialogue on Sanatan values amid global unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:38 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav addressing at United Consciousness Conclave-2025 (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took center stage at the United Consciousness Conclave-2025 held in Ujjain district, emphasizing the global promotion of Indian culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Highlighting Ujjain's spiritual heritage, Yadav praised the city for hosting this global platform aimed at showcasing ancient Indian values.

During the conclave, Yadav echoed PM Modi's message that this is an era for peace, not war, especially in today's tumultuous climate marked by conflict and terrorism. He called for introspection on the future legacy, urging for a world rooted in peace, harmony, and spiritual growth.

The conclave, a strong advocate for peace through Sanatani values, gathered scholars, saints, and thinkers from over 21 countries. CM Yadav applauded the event as an 'Ideological Mahakumbh,' extending gratitude to the organizers and stressing its role in fostering dialogue and expanding human welfare through rich cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

