Gujarat Govt Partners with L&T to Boost Skill Development in Vadnagar

In a landmark agreement, the Department of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment of Gujarat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited to enhance skill development prospects in the region. The signing ceremony took place in Gandhinagar, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

As part of the agreement, L&T will establish a Construction Skill Training Institute in Vadnagar, North Gujarat. The state has allocated 10 acres of land for the development of this institute, which will be built with an investment of Rs22 crore through L&T's corporate social responsibility initiatives. The institute will feature accommodation and dining facilities for trainees.

This initiative aims to provide specialized training programs in Structural and Finishing Technology, Smart City Technician skills, Solar and Transmission Line Tower Erection, and Fire and Life Safety. Benefiting over 1,000 youths annually from districts such as Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Mehsana, and Patan, the training will empower the local workforce for large-scale development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)