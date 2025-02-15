Left Menu

Gujarat Govt Partners with L&T to Boost Skill Development in Vadnagar

Gujarat's Department of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment has partnered with L&T to establish a Construction Skill Training Institute in Vadnagar. The initiative aims to enhance skill development, offering various training programs and benefiting over 1,000 youths annually. The project, funded by L&T's CSR, will cost Rs22 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:38 IST
Gujarat Govt Partners with L&T to Boost Skill Development in Vadnagar
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/X @bhupendrabjp) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark agreement, the Department of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment of Gujarat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited to enhance skill development prospects in the region. The signing ceremony took place in Gandhinagar, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

As part of the agreement, L&T will establish a Construction Skill Training Institute in Vadnagar, North Gujarat. The state has allocated 10 acres of land for the development of this institute, which will be built with an investment of Rs22 crore through L&T's corporate social responsibility initiatives. The institute will feature accommodation and dining facilities for trainees.

This initiative aims to provide specialized training programs in Structural and Finishing Technology, Smart City Technician skills, Solar and Transmission Line Tower Erection, and Fire and Life Safety. Benefiting over 1,000 youths annually from districts such as Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Mehsana, and Patan, the training will empower the local workforce for large-scale development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025