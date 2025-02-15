Gujarat Govt Partners with L&T to Boost Skill Development in Vadnagar
Gujarat's Department of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment has partnered with L&T to establish a Construction Skill Training Institute in Vadnagar. The initiative aims to enhance skill development, offering various training programs and benefiting over 1,000 youths annually. The project, funded by L&T's CSR, will cost Rs22 crore.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark agreement, the Department of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment of Gujarat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited to enhance skill development prospects in the region. The signing ceremony took place in Gandhinagar, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
As part of the agreement, L&T will establish a Construction Skill Training Institute in Vadnagar, North Gujarat. The state has allocated 10 acres of land for the development of this institute, which will be built with an investment of Rs22 crore through L&T's corporate social responsibility initiatives. The institute will feature accommodation and dining facilities for trainees.
This initiative aims to provide specialized training programs in Structural and Finishing Technology, Smart City Technician skills, Solar and Transmission Line Tower Erection, and Fire and Life Safety. Benefiting over 1,000 youths annually from districts such as Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Mehsana, and Patan, the training will empower the local workforce for large-scale development projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Embankment Dispute: Tripura Challenges Bangladesh Over Border Construction
Profit Surge: Man Infraconstruction's Strategic Triumph
Trump's Middle East Envoy Rejects Gaza Reconstruction Timeline
Trump's Controversial Gaza Reconstruction Plan: U.S. Troops and Economic Overhaul
Jordan Mailata's Unstoppable Rise: From Construction Sites to Super Bowl Stardom