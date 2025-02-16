Left Menu

High-Stakes Fraud: Falcon Invoice Scheme Exposed

Two arrests were made in a Rs 850 crore Ponzi scheme related to the Falcon Invoice Discounting Platform. Amardeep Kumar, the main accused, and his team lured over 6,000 investors with promises of high returns. While some funds were returned, the majority remains outstanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with a sprawling Rs 850 crore Ponzi scheme tied to the Falcon Invoice Discounting Platform, which deceived over 6,000 investors nationally, according to police sources on Sunday.

The scheme was allegedly orchestrated by Amardeep Kumar, managing director of Falcon Capital Ventures, and his associates. They attracted funds by offering lucrative returns on short-term deposits, purportedly through a legitimate invoice discounting platform.

Despite some repayments, Rs 850 crore remain unpaid to nearly 6,979 depositors. The scheme crumbled by early 2025, with investigations ongoing to trace the missing funds and apprehend additional culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

