Ukraine's Rich Veins: Negotiating the Future of Critical Minerals

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy stresses the importance of negotiating mineral rights in Russian-occupied areas with the U.S. He suggests that without security guarantees from America, economic agreements will falter. The talks coincide with efforts to end the ongoing conflict and bolster U.S. investments in Ukraine's mineral wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging discussions with the United States over the fate of mineral deposits currently in areas occupied by Russia. This comes amid Washington's moves to open Ukraine's natural reserves to U.S. investments. On Sunday, Zelenskiy raised concerns about the minerals possibly ending up in Russian control.

In a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for security provisions as part of any minerals agreement. He highlighted the strategic importance of Ukraine's mineral wealth, particularly rare earth elements like titanium, and discussed potential collaborations with U.S. investors.

Tensions remain on whether the U.S. will include security guarantees, as Zelenskiy asserts these are crucial for successful negotiations. The discussions are vital, as Ukraine positions itself as a significant source of rare earth minerals, suggesting a potential reduction in U.S. dependencies on Chinese and Russian sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

