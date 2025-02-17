Ukraine's Rich Veins: Negotiating the Future of Critical Minerals

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging discussions with the United States over the fate of mineral deposits currently in areas occupied by Russia. This comes amid Washington's moves to open Ukraine's natural reserves to U.S. investments. On Sunday, Zelenskiy raised concerns about the minerals possibly ending up in Russian control.

In a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for security provisions as part of any minerals agreement. He highlighted the strategic importance of Ukraine's mineral wealth, particularly rare earth elements like titanium, and discussed potential collaborations with U.S. investors.

Tensions remain on whether the U.S. will include security guarantees, as Zelenskiy asserts these are crucial for successful negotiations. The discussions are vital, as Ukraine positions itself as a significant source of rare earth minerals, suggesting a potential reduction in U.S. dependencies on Chinese and Russian sources.

