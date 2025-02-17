Left Menu

Assam CM's Allegations Stir Debate: Congress Leader Seeks Evidence

Congress leader Rashid Alvi questions Assam CM Himanta Biswa's allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, demanding proof and an explanation for the absence of an FIR. Alvi expresses concern over the degrading political discourse, while the Assam cabinet calls for a probe into a Pakistani national's alleged anti-India activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:16 IST
Assam CM's Allegations Stir Debate: Congress Leader Seeks Evidence
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has demanded answers from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding his allegations of a 'Pakistan-ISI link' involving the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Alvi challenges the CM to reveal the source of his information and the evidence backing such serious claims.

In a statement to ANI, Alvi called for transparency, questioning why no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed if credible evidence exists. He criticized the deteriorating standards of political discourse, calling it inappropriate to malign political adversaries and their families through media statements.

This reaction follows directives from the Assam cabinet for a probe into Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national, over alleged anti-India activities linked to Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and Gaurav Gogoi's wife. Sarma, addressing a press conference, invited court proceedings to expedite inquiries, asserting the matter warranted serious investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025