Assam CM's Allegations Stir Debate: Congress Leader Seeks Evidence

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has demanded answers from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding his allegations of a 'Pakistan-ISI link' involving the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Alvi challenges the CM to reveal the source of his information and the evidence backing such serious claims.

In a statement to ANI, Alvi called for transparency, questioning why no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed if credible evidence exists. He criticized the deteriorating standards of political discourse, calling it inappropriate to malign political adversaries and their families through media statements.

This reaction follows directives from the Assam cabinet for a probe into Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national, over alleged anti-India activities linked to Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and Gaurav Gogoi's wife. Sarma, addressing a press conference, invited court proceedings to expedite inquiries, asserting the matter warranted serious investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)