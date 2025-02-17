Left Menu

Panic in Delhi as Early Morning Quake Jolts Residents Awake

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck New Delhi early Monday, causing panic among residents. Tremors shook buildings, prompting people to flee their homes for safety. Leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, urged calm and adherence to safety measures as authorities monitor the situation for potential aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:18 IST
Panic in Delhi as Early Morning Quake Jolts Residents Awake
A passenger who felt the earthquake tremors at the New Delhi Railway Station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the early hours of Monday, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake sent tremors through New Delhi, creating widespread panic among residents. The National Center for Seismology reported the quake struck at 5:36 a.m. at a depth of 5 km, leading to strong tremors that shook buildings across the city.

Eyewitness accounts from locals reflect the fear that gripped the populace. A passenger at the New Delhi Railway station described feeling powerful shakes as if the structure was collapsing. Similar experiences were reported from Noida and Ghaziabad, with residents fleeing their homes in response to the seismic activity.

In the aftermath, national leaders reached out to the public, urging calm and caution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised citizens to follow safety protocols and remain alert for aftershocks. Meanwhile, local leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi expressed their concerns and prayers for the safety of everyone affected by the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

