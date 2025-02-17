Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Cultural Showcase of Unity Amidst Massive Gathering

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj witnesses a large influx of VIPs and devotees, lauding the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seamless arrangements. The event reflects India's cultural unity with over 52 crore participants so far. Security measures are heightened, supported by special train services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:52 IST
Uttarakhand BJP leader Ajay Bhatt at Mahakumbh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing a considerable stream of VIPs and devotees, praising the government's exceptional arrangements. Among the dignitaries, Uttarakhand BJP leader Ajay Bhatt commended the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efficient management and organization of the event.

BJP MP Bharti Pardhi highlighted the cultural significance behind the massive attendance, emphasizing the unity that drives people to the sacred dip. Expressing contentment, Pardhi thanked the chief minister and the dedicated workers for ensuring smooth proceedings without causing any inconvenience to the attendees.

Security operations have been rigorous, with the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh, inspecting the measures in place. Singh noted the exemplary coordination between UP Police, CRPF, and other agencies involved. To manage the surge of passengers, Northern Railway is introducing four special trains from New Delhi to Prayagraj, aiming to mitigate any potential logistical issues during this grand cultural extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

