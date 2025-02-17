Tragic Mysuru Family Deaths Stir Mystery

In a tragic incident that has shocked the community, four members of the same family were discovered dead in their apartment located in Vishweshwaraiah layout, Mysuru, on Monday. Local police identified the deceased as Chetan, 45, his spouse Rupali, 43, his mother Priyamvadha, 62, and his son Kushal, 15.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police reveal that Chetan may have poisoned his family before taking his own life. Despite these initial findings, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar emphasized that the exact circumstances leading to their deaths are still under investigation.

Law enforcement has cordoned off the area, and a case has been officially registered at the Vidyaranyapuram police station. Authorities are continuing their meticulous investigation into the tragic case to uncover more details. (ANI)

