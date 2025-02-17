Deportees from the U.S. Arrive in Ambala: Concerns Raised Over Military Flights
A bus carrying 44 deported individuals from Haryana returned from the U.S. to Ambala. Discontent arises over deportations on military aircraft. Concerns voiced about treatment, while the Punjab government assures proper care. This marks the third batch of deportees returning post-Trump's inauguration.
On Monday morning, a bus carrying 44 people from Haryana, who had been deported from the United States, arrived in Ambala. One relative, Rajesh, detailed the harrowing journey his 26-year-old relative, Sandeep, endured since leaving for the U.S. last November.
According to Rajesh, Sandeep faced significant challenges, particularly during his time in Mexico, where an agent took Rs 65 lakhs from him. Information about his deportation reached the family via a Facebook channel, as Sandeep returned on February 16 with the third batch of Indian nationals deported from the U.S.
The use of military aircraft for the deportations has spurred criticism, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voicing his dissatisfaction and questioning the treatment of the returnees. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised proper care for those deported, ensuring they have accommodations and sustenance upon arrival.
