CBSE Debunks Paper Leak Rumors Amidst Board Exams

CBSE clarifies baseless paper leak rumors during Class 10 and 12 exams, affirming strict measures and legal actions against misinformation. With 42 lakh students appearing globally, the Board urges reliance on official communications and stresses consequences for those involved in spreading false information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted allegations of paper leaks in the Class 10 and 12 board exams, stating these claims are groundless and intended to incite panic among students and parents. Over 42 lakh students are participating in the exams held at over 7,800 centers worldwide.

CBSE officials highlighted that 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are being examined in 84 subjects, while more than 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are tackling exams across 120 subjects. The Board, in its official statement, addressed the malicious rumors circulating on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, dismissing them as unfounded.

To ensure the exams' integrity, CBSE has implemented stringent measures and forewarned students of the repercussions under the Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the IPC should they engage in disseminating false information. It cooperates with law enforcement to take action against those propagating misinformation and advised stakeholders to consult only CBSE's official website for accurate updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

