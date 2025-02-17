CBSE Debunks Paper Leak Rumors Amidst Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted allegations of paper leaks in the Class 10 and 12 board exams, stating these claims are groundless and intended to incite panic among students and parents. Over 42 lakh students are participating in the exams held at over 7,800 centers worldwide.

CBSE officials highlighted that 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are being examined in 84 subjects, while more than 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are tackling exams across 120 subjects. The Board, in its official statement, addressed the malicious rumors circulating on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, dismissing them as unfounded.

To ensure the exams' integrity, CBSE has implemented stringent measures and forewarned students of the repercussions under the Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the IPC should they engage in disseminating false information. It cooperates with law enforcement to take action against those propagating misinformation and advised stakeholders to consult only CBSE's official website for accurate updates.

