Deported Indian Nationals Return: Handling the Aftermath
Three illegal Indian immigrants from Gujarat, deported from the US, returned to Ahmedabad. This marks the third batch of deportees from Amritsar. Indian authorities, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ensure proper arrangements for these nationals as they move to their home states, addressing larger immigration and human trafficking issues.
Three illegal immigrants from Gujarat, deported from the United States, returned to Ahmedabad on Monday. This marks the third group of Indian nationals sent back from Amritsar, Punjab, as authorities coordinate their transfer to respective states across the country.
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed that 112 individuals were onboard the plane landing on Sunday, marking the latest batch of returnees. Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, assured that adequate arrangements have been made for their temporary stay and further transit to their home states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized India's readiness to accept its citizens living illegally abroad and highlighted the urgency of dismantling the human trafficking network, expressing confidence in the cooperation of US President Donald Trump to address this challenge. Mann reiterated the commitment to ensure no returnee goes without food or shelter during the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
