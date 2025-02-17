Maha Kumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Prayagraj

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose landed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday for the Maha Kumbh 2025 event. Addressing ANI, Governor Bose highlighted the cultural significance of Kumbh, describing it as a pinnacle of India's extensive cultural heritage and a moment of national pride.

The Maha Kumbh has witnessed an influx of devotees, including numerous VIPs, eager to take part in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the event's 36th day. Law enforcement agencies, led by vigilant police officers, are diligently managing the massive congregation to ensure safety and order.

The Central Reserve Police Force's Director General, G P Singh, assessed and guided the security setup, applauding the harmonious cooperation between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and other involved agencies. He emphasized the need to balance security vigilance with seamless public assistance.

Uttarakhand's BJP leader Ajay Bhatt expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts. According to Bhatt, these arrangements reflect the cultural draw of the event, echoed by BJP MP Bharti Pardhi.

Prominent attendees, like Atmaram Bansal from AP Lepsi Medanta, expressed their gratitude for experiencing the Triveni Sangam dip. With over 52 crore devotees participating, the Maha Kumbh upholds its status as a global cultural gathering.

