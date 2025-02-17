Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Prayagraj

West Bengal Governor Bose attended the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, emphasizing India's rich cultural heritage. The event has drawn VIPs and millions of devotees, with tight security managed by coordinated agencies. BJP leaders praised the arrangements as over 52 crore people participated in the holy event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:50 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Prayagraj
West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose landed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday for the Maha Kumbh 2025 event. Addressing ANI, Governor Bose highlighted the cultural significance of Kumbh, describing it as a pinnacle of India's extensive cultural heritage and a moment of national pride.

The Maha Kumbh has witnessed an influx of devotees, including numerous VIPs, eager to take part in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the event's 36th day. Law enforcement agencies, led by vigilant police officers, are diligently managing the massive congregation to ensure safety and order.

The Central Reserve Police Force's Director General, G P Singh, assessed and guided the security setup, applauding the harmonious cooperation between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and other involved agencies. He emphasized the need to balance security vigilance with seamless public assistance.

Uttarakhand's BJP leader Ajay Bhatt expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts. According to Bhatt, these arrangements reflect the cultural draw of the event, echoed by BJP MP Bharti Pardhi.

Prominent attendees, like Atmaram Bansal from AP Lepsi Medanta, expressed their gratitude for experiencing the Triveni Sangam dip. With over 52 crore devotees participating, the Maha Kumbh upholds its status as a global cultural gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025