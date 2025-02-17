Vantage Markets Shines in Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025

Vantage Markets celebrated a triumphant evening at the Global Brands Magazine (GBM) Awards 2025, receiving accolades for 'Best CFD Broker, APAC 2025' and 'Best Forex Affiliate Program, Global 2025'.

These prestigious awards underscore Vantage's unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration in the financial sector. The GBM Awards, now in their 13th year, spotlight brands excelling in performance, service, and ingenuity across various industries.

In the fiercely competitive forex market, Vantage stood out with its cutting-edge trading platforms, exceptional customer service, and superior trading experience, solidifying its status as a leading broker.

