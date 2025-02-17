Left Menu

NSDL Achieves Impressive 30% Profit Surge Amidst IPO Plans

NSDL reported a significant 30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 85.8 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. The depository experienced a 32.6% year-on-year growth in net profit. Additionally, NSDL is set to launch an IPO, following approval from market regulator Sebi.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) announced a remarkable 30% rise in its consolidated net profit, achieving Rs 85.8 crore for the quarter ending in December 2024. This performance marks a notable improvement from the Rs 66.09 crore profit registered in the same period last year.

NSDL also reported a 16.2% increase in total income, reaching Rs 391.21 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 336.67 crore in the previous fiscal's same quarter. Over a nine-month period, NSDL's net profit grew by 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 259.82 crore, with total income rising by 13.3% to Rs 1,141.4 crore.

In October, NSDL received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO). This IPO comprises a complete offer for sale of over 5.72 crore equity shares, with sales from stakeholders like the National Stock Exchange of India, SBI, and HDFC Bank. As India's first securities depository, NSDL made history in September 2024 by holding assets valued at Rs 500 lakh crore (USD 6 trillion) in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

