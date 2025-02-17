SBI Mutual Fund Launches JanNivesh SIP to Revolutionize Small Savings

SBI Mutual Fund has unveiled a systematic investment plan (SIP) called JanNivesh, designed to make investment more accessible, especially for smaller savers. This initiative enables investments as low as Rs 250, broadening the reach to first-time investors from various regions.

Speaking at the launch, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch highlighted the significance of distributing growing wealth across India's diverse population. The JanNivesh SIP aims to lower the traditional entry barrier for mutual fund investments, leveraging digital platforms to ensure broad access.

The move, celebrated as a leap towards inclusive financial growth, signifies a collaboration across the financial ecosystem, with transaction costs and entry barriers reduced to pave the way for increased participation in India's evolving investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)