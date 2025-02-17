Left Menu

SBI Mutual Fund Launches JanNivesh SIP to Revolutionize Small Savings

SBI Mutual Fund introduces the JanNivesh SIP to democratize investment with a minimum amount of Rs 250, aiming to include small savers and first-time investors from diverse backgrounds. This initiative uses digital platforms for financial inclusion, empowering India’s economic growth and distribution of wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Mutual Fund has unveiled a systematic investment plan (SIP) called JanNivesh, designed to make investment more accessible, especially for smaller savers. This initiative enables investments as low as Rs 250, broadening the reach to first-time investors from various regions.

Speaking at the launch, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch highlighted the significance of distributing growing wealth across India's diverse population. The JanNivesh SIP aims to lower the traditional entry barrier for mutual fund investments, leveraging digital platforms to ensure broad access.

The move, celebrated as a leap towards inclusive financial growth, signifies a collaboration across the financial ecosystem, with transaction costs and entry barriers reduced to pave the way for increased participation in India's evolving investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

