Conquering Exam Stress: Insights from India's Top Toppers

In the midst of exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to students to tune into this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha on February 18. This session, scheduled for 11 am, promises guidance from 'exam warriors'—top achievers sharing their insights on managing stress during exams.

The latest episode announcement was amplified by the official MyGovIndia handle. It urged viewers to join the conversation where toppers will share invaluable tips on combating anxiety and maintaining composure under exam pressure. A preview video offered a glimpse of these academic stars and their advice.

Among this year's guests are notable figures like Radhika Singhal, 2022-2023 CBSE Topper, ICE topper Shuchismita Adhikari, along with anchors Ashish Kumar Verma and Brahmacharimayum Nistha. Highlights include Ashish Kumar's time management strategies and discussions on how consistent study habits—emphasized by invited athletes and champions such as Mary Kom—can make a difference.

