Major Bust: Manipur's Joint Forces Uproot Marijuana Plantation

In a significant anti-drug operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police jointly destroyed a marijuana plantation in Pherzwal district. The operation eradicated 6,000 plants worth Rs 10 lakh, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat narcotics in the region and protect society from drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:17 IST
Destroyed marijuana plantation (Photo/Assam Rifles)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police jointly dismantled a vast marijuana plantation on Monday. The operation took place in the Pherzwal district, targeting a cultivation site with a processing workshop situated between the Saikulphai and Vangai ranges.

During the raid, authorities uncovered approximately 6,000 marijuana plants spread across three hectares. These plants were uprooted and destroyed on-site, with an estimated market value of Rs 10 lakh. This discovery marks a substantial step forward in curbing illegal drug plantations in the region.

Representatives from the security forces have reaffirmed their dedication to intensifying operations against narcotics production and trafficking. They emphasize their commitment to eradicating such illegal activities to safeguard the youth and broader society from the dangers of drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

