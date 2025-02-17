Major Bust: Manipur's Joint Forces Uproot Marijuana Plantation

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police jointly dismantled a vast marijuana plantation on Monday. The operation took place in the Pherzwal district, targeting a cultivation site with a processing workshop situated between the Saikulphai and Vangai ranges.

During the raid, authorities uncovered approximately 6,000 marijuana plants spread across three hectares. These plants were uprooted and destroyed on-site, with an estimated market value of Rs 10 lakh. This discovery marks a substantial step forward in curbing illegal drug plantations in the region.

Representatives from the security forces have reaffirmed their dedication to intensifying operations against narcotics production and trafficking. They emphasize their commitment to eradicating such illegal activities to safeguard the youth and broader society from the dangers of drug abuse.

