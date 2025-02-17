Major Bust: Manipur's Joint Forces Uproot Marijuana Plantation
In a significant anti-drug operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police jointly destroyed a marijuana plantation in Pherzwal district. The operation eradicated 6,000 plants worth Rs 10 lakh, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat narcotics in the region and protect society from drug abuse.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police jointly dismantled a vast marijuana plantation on Monday. The operation took place in the Pherzwal district, targeting a cultivation site with a processing workshop situated between the Saikulphai and Vangai ranges.
During the raid, authorities uncovered approximately 6,000 marijuana plants spread across three hectares. These plants were uprooted and destroyed on-site, with an estimated market value of Rs 10 lakh. This discovery marks a substantial step forward in curbing illegal drug plantations in the region.
Representatives from the security forces have reaffirmed their dedication to intensifying operations against narcotics production and trafficking. They emphasize their commitment to eradicating such illegal activities to safeguard the youth and broader society from the dangers of drug abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bharatpol Portal Streamlines Global Police Cooperation: A New Era in Law Enforcement
Controversy Erupts as AAP Leader Faces FIR: Bias in Law Enforcement Questioned
Terror funding from proceeds of narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
Wildlife and Narcotics Smuggling Busted at Mumbai Airport
Four arrested after NCB Mumbai busts drug syndicate; seizes over 22 kg narcotics