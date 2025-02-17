Strategic Gas Alliances: Cyprus and Egypt Transform Regional Energy Landscape
Cyprus and Egypt have signed agreements to process natural gas from Cypriot waters in Egypt, enhancing regional energy cooperation. The collaboration includes key energy companies like Total, Eni, Chevron, and Shell, aiming to develop gas deposits, including Cronos and Aphrodite, for export, potentially transforming the Eastern Mediterranean into an energy hub.
Cyprus and Egypt have reached notable energy agreements, marked as groundbreaking moves in regional cooperation. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides hailed these agreements as pivotal for bolstering a strategic partnership between the two nations. The contracts involve natural gas processing from Cyprus, carried out in Egypt, thus fortifying their energy ties.
The first agreement sets the stage for a consortium, involving major energy players Total and Eni, to pipe gas from Cyprus' Cronos deposit for liquefaction and export via Egyptian facilities. The decision by the consortium on extraction methods is anticipated before summer.
Additional developments focus on the Aphrodite deposit, with Chevron, NewMed Energy, and Shell backing its monetization, recently endorsed under a revised plan featuring a floating processing platform and pipeline linkage to Egypt. This initiative, along with prospective explorations by ExxonMobil, signals a new era in regional energy dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
