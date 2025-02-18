Trump-Musk Workforce Revolution: Unprecedented Federal Layoffs Sweep U.S.

In a radical move, U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk are spearheading a massive campaign to downsize the federal workforce. An unprecedented 9,500 employees have already been laid off, primarily targeting those with less than a year of service who lack substantial job protections.

The departments most affected include the Interior, Energy, and Agriculture, shedding thousands of jobs between them. The Interior Department alone saw 2,300 layoffs, including significant cuts at the Bureau of Land Management, which manages millions of federally owned acres.

Other impacted entities are the Health and Human Services, with substantial cuts at the CDC and NIH, and the embattled Veterans Affairs. As these sweeping changes take place, Trump's administration continues to push for a leaner federal bureaucracy, promising more shifts ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)