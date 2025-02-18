Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Makes History with Translator Facility

Uttar Pradesh assembly becomes the first in India to propose a translator facility. Expected discussions include the Prayagraj stampede and Sambhal violence, while budget presentations for 2025-26 are on schedule. Two significant ordinances are also set for review during this pivotal session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:03 IST
UP assembly winter session (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh assembly session, commencing Tuesday, marks a historic milestone by introducing a translator facility, a first for any assembly in India, according to official sources. This proposal awaits approval from the Ruling committee and the House of Suit to proceed with its implementation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has supervised translation trials for languages including Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri, Bundelkhand, and English. The session will provide a platform to discuss critical issues such as the Prayagraj stampede and Sambhal violence.

Ahead of the all-party meeting, a meeting chaired by Assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Monday approved the budget session agenda, spanning from today to March 5. The budget is slated to be presented on February 20, estimated at around seven and a half lakh crore. Additionally, significant legislative discussions, including two ordinances, are on the docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

