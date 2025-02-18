Uttar Pradesh Assembly Makes History with Translator Facility

The Uttar Pradesh assembly session, commencing Tuesday, marks a historic milestone by introducing a translator facility, a first for any assembly in India, according to official sources. This proposal awaits approval from the Ruling committee and the House of Suit to proceed with its implementation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has supervised translation trials for languages including Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri, Bundelkhand, and English. The session will provide a platform to discuss critical issues such as the Prayagraj stampede and Sambhal violence.

Ahead of the all-party meeting, a meeting chaired by Assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Monday approved the budget session agenda, spanning from today to March 5. The budget is slated to be presented on February 20, estimated at around seven and a half lakh crore. Additionally, significant legislative discussions, including two ordinances, are on the docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)